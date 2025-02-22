We can’t stress enough how minimalist often achieves the best results when it comes to aesthetics. Most professions such as interior design, industrial design, and even architecture are now embracing this ethos with outstanding results. Seoul, South Korea-based studio SML embodies the concept in question with the Birye Church.

Although the country’s culture has a global reach courtesy of its entertainment industry, many people are still unaware of the prevalence of Christianity. Despite the majority of the population being non-religious, around 32% follow various Protestant denominations. As such, places of worship abound in the region.

Meanwhile, the blueprint for Birye Church showcases a modern three-story structure. Predominantly constructed out of concrete, you can describe it as almost brutalist in a way. Still, there is an adequate variety of textures and layers that say otherwise. Sources reveal it houses a chapel on the second level, while the ground floor functions as an education hall.

As for the third, it is designated as the pastor’s residence. Inside, polished concrete floors contrast the matte surfaces of the walls and columns. Another exception is the room where church services are held. Walls in this volume feature white paint with sound-absorbing panels that look like timber.

The facade seems simple, but sections of the exterior tout vertical grooves and curtain walls. These full-height transparent panels not only allow natural lighting to filter through but also afford views of the scenery, Birye Church stands in a small valley town with the serene Jibongsan Mountain as the backdrop.

Images courtesy of Namsun Lee/Birye Church/SML