Even with access to modern building materials, some architects still incorporate wood into their works. Throughout time, timber has proven to be versatile in the hands of craftsmen and designers, which is why many still use it today. To show you what is possible, MadeiGuincho presents the Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels.

Although chopping down trees is hardly eco-friendly, repurposing scrap pieces and reclaimed lumber are more acceptable alternatives. Nevertheless, some territories have sustainable logging practices in place to responsibly source only whatever is needed. If this cozy dwelling seems familiar, that’s because we recently featured the Terra m1_Tiny House on Wheels.

Instead of completely starting from scratch, the studio is borrowing some elements from their previous project, but tweaking stuff just enough for a unique blueprint. As it says on the name, the Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is the second retreat located in the Alentejo region in Portugal. The structure uses a double-axle trailer as the foundation.

The Portuguese woodworking group endows it with a distinct exterior aesthetic courtesy of the cork cladding. For an optimal layout, the interior spans three stories and is furnished with all the bells and whistles for a comfortable stay. The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels stands on a slope and is connected to a deck at level with the second floor.

Storage spaces are integrated into key sections of the Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels. Natural lighting fills the inside by day given there is plenty of glazing. MadeiGuincho has an eye for style as wood adorns almost every surface and enhances the coziness of the volumes within. Take the stairs up to access a rooftop terrace for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Images courtesy of MadeiGuincho