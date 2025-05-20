Although most people would like to live in a large and luxurious home, others prefer a modest blueprint. While bigger volumes can accommodate more amenities, there are ways to optimize smaller spaces. To give us an idea of what’s possible, Hello Wood presents a hillside abode in Hungary’s Dunabogdány village, which it calls the Console House.

By now, it should be clear why most dwellings are strategically located on elevated terrain. Depending on how populated the general area is and its distance from public facilities, you can enjoy privacy and tranquility. Likewise, the higher you are, the views become more spectacular. This project incorporates all of these ideas.

Residents of the Console House can gaze out into the open and marvel at the scenic beauty of the Danube Bend. The Hungarian studio not only goes for a minimalist motif, but also thoughtfully designed the Console House with minimal impact on its natural surroundings.

To keep the structure level, a section appears to hover courtesy of stilts. The configuration does not disrupt the movement of wildlife as well as the flow of rainwater. Its simple yet distinctive from features a cantilevered roof that forms an overhang over a 291-square-foot terrace. The setup encourages owners to spend most of their time outside.

Speaking of which, the exterior is clad in charred timber. Step inside the Console House, and you are greeted by an open floor plan. Wood covers the walls and floors, while diffused lighting all combine for a cozy atmosphere. Full-height windows and glass doors fully illuminate the interiors by day.

Images courtesy of Hello Wood