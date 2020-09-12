Camping, backyard parties, and other outdoor fun need not be humid and hot especially when you have the Zero Breeze Mark 2. This portable air conditioner runs on battery power so you know you have a backup in case of an outage.

This machine does not require water or ice but uses a built-in adaptive frequency micro compressor to provide you with cool air. It can drop the temperature by up to 30F in as fast as 10 minutes. It sucks warm air through one vent on the rear and hot exhaust exits another. If you’re in a confined space, it is best to use the added exhaust hose to prevent the machine from recycling the same hot air.

Built for the outdoors, the Zero Breeze Mark 2 helps make any environment comfortable anytime. Use it after a game of tennis, during camping, inside your trailer, or at any event. Even at home when there is a power outage. This device is even pet-friendly.

This personal air conditioner can run on both battery and wall power. It works on a 24V battery supply that gives you a max of three and a half hours of cold air. It also comes with an electrical cable for wall power using a 240W power adapter. Best of all, it also supports solar charging.

The Zero Breeze Mark 2 comes with other features including a dehumidifier. It has a light on the front s you can see the buttons in the dark and remote control. The battery pack works as a power bank too with the built-in 12V DC port and three USB ports. This device is on the hefty side though at 16.5 pounds.

Images courtesy of Zero Breeze