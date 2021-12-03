For the 2021 Only Watch charity auction, Zenith presented a collaboration with Felipe Pantone for a one-off Defy Double Tourbillon. Its most striking feature was the 46-mm case crafted out of sapphire crystal and a dial adorned with the artist’s signature design. The watchmaker is back another duo of see-through timepieces – the Defy Zero-G Sapphire and Defy 21 Double Tourbillon Sapphire.

Both are limited to 10 examples each and lucky buyers also receive an awesome bonus with their purchase. Since the duo is going for a space vibe, Zenith will be giving 20 owners of this exclusive collection a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s partnering with the French National Space Center’s subsidiary Novespace for a parabolic zero-gravity flight in early 2022.

This is a fitting promotion given the Swiss brand’s emblem is likewise cosmic in nature. The two share something in common (a transparent gemstone case) and blue PVD coated bridges. Meanwhile, everything else is unique to each model.

Zenith Defy Zero-G Sapphire

Let’s start with this stunner which packs a lot of references to celestial bodies. What draws your attention here is the complex elements of its open-work dial. The bridges resemble the five-pointed star and hold two sub-dials. The central unit is meteorite and aventurine, while the small seconds to the left likely touts a grand feu enamel on a gold base.

The power reserve indicator is to the right. Also, as its name suggests, the Zenith Defy Zero-G Sapphire boasts a self-regulating “Gravity Control” module at 6 o’clock. It functions like a gyroscope to always keep the working components upright. Moreover, this is an integral feature of the watch’s El Primero 8812 movement.

Zenith Defy 21 Double Tourbillon Sapphire

This chronograph boasts a vibrant dial that’s full of mechanical details thanks to the skeletonized construction. Not only does it give you a peek inside to view the sophisticated workings of its El Primero 9020 caliber, but it also showcases the layered layout of everything within.

Of course, true to what its name teases, Zenith adorns it with two tourbillons. Each mirrors the other vertically to the left of the dial. Next on the list are the 60-second counter at 6 o’clock, a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, and the power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock.

Rounding it up

As you can see, these Zenith timepieces are remarkable in every way. The starry theme translates very well in various styles across the two timekeeping instruments. Finally, Both are shipping with a blue/black rubber strap with a titanium double-folding clasp.

Images courtesy of Zenith