For many, this season is full of thrills as people eagerly anticipate the big day to open their presents. However, if you’re the one giving, it might be the most stressful holiday. We understand how the latter feels and are here to help out. For the lucky recipient who loves watches, Zenith’s new Defy Extreme Mirror would make an awesome gift.

Do you want to know a secret? After working your butt off for a whole year, a personal purchase is a well-deserved reward. Therefore, splurge on something fancy like this exquisite timepiece and rock it at any social gatherings planned or unplanned. This striking accessory is designed to make a dazzling statement as the light hits its polished surfaces.

Personally, we prefer understated finishes brushed or matte on our watches, but the Defy Extreme Mirror seems like an exception. Zenith endows the chronograph with a 45 mm stainless steel case. Its round fixed bezel is framed by a dodecagonal element, which is likewise mounted on an octagonal housing. To the right of the case middle are two pushers, a crown guard, and a crown with the star emblem on top.

With these many polished geometric edges, the Defy Extreme Mirror will sparkle like a gemstone from every angle. Its open-work dial combines transparent and reflective layers with applied hour markers set on a minute track surrounded by a 1/100th of a second scale on the flange. Hints of red peek out below as the El Primero 21 self-winding movement beats at 36,000 vph.

The in-house 293-component automatic caliber boasts a 50-hour power reserve and operates the 30-minute, 60-second, and small seconds sub-dials at 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock, respectively. By default, the Defy Extreme Mirror is paired with a matching stainless steel bracelet. However, you can swap it out with the included rubber strap or Velcro Strap for textural contrast.

Images courtesy of Zenith