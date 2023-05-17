Most watchmakers typically form partnerships with organizers of major motorsport competitions or the teams that campaign in these events. For Zenith, they’ve inked a deal with an FIA-sanctioned off-road series. The vehicles participating in the races are all emission-free in a bid to raise awareness against climate change. The Defy Extreme E Second Edition is a tribute to the machines in question.

According to reports, the Swiss luxury brand was inspired by the material used by these EVs. It’s no secret that carbon fiber is ideal due to its superior toughness despite being lightweight. The Defy Extreme E Second Edition is not the first timepiece to feature a composite construction. However, it is a first for the company.

To recall, the predecessor of this new model still integrated titanium components. Now, we have a chronograph that truly redefines weight savings without compromising style. The forged carbon fiber case measures 45 mm and is water resistant up to 20 ATM. It adds a bit of contrast via the Vital Green elements visible on the minute track, sub-dials, and Velcro strap.

Ticking inside is Zenith’s El Primero caliber governing its chronograph functions. The 293-component self-winding movement boasts a 50-hour power reserve with a frequency of 36,000 vph (5 Hz). Since forging carbon fibers results in unique patterns, this implies that no two Defy Extreme E Second Editions are cosmetically similar.

Another homage to the eco-friendly rally races is the strap. Zenith shares that these are fabricated out of upcycled Continental CrossContact tires left over from last year’s season. The Defy Extreme E Second Edition also ships with an extra taupe rubber strap and a blackout Velcro strap.

Images courtesy of Zenith