If you are in the mood to splurge for several snazzy timepieces, Zenith’s exclusive DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set might be the best deal right now. Unless of course, you prefer some mechanical variety, these eight will liven up your wardrobe. Whether it’s dressing up or just another casual day, any of these stylish hues should add a hint of vibrance to your outfit.

The watchmaker knows how to pull off a remarkable presentation as everything ships inside an acrylic case with an iridescent finish. This collection showcases only a single model but in varying shades. The silhouette in question is Zenith’s DEFY 21 Ultraviolet – a sleek chronograph which is available in several chromatic combinations.

Each timekeeping instrument presents a 44 mm titanium case with a microblasting finish. This gives the surfaces a matte texture that feels premium to the touch. Each ticker in the DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set runs on an in-house El Primero 21. The 293-component self-winding movement operates at a frequency of 36,000 vph (5Hz) and promises a 50-hour power reserve.

Aside from its matching rubber strap with a Cordura pattern, components of its automatic caliber are likewise in a similar tone. The case features a crown with a star emblem on top, with two pushers on both sides. Meanwhile, the intricate open-work dial is framed by a fixed bezel.

Details include the Zenith signature and power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock. Chronograph sub-dials are at 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock. The hands and hour markers sport photoluminescent coatings for low-light visibility. Zenith is only offering eight DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Sets at approximately $127,634 each.

Images courtesy of Zenith