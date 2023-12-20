New Balance brings a modern twist to a classic design with the addition of waterproof lining especially designed for wet-weather use. The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX Sneakers, as its name implies, comes with GTX technology so it can withstand splashes, light rain showers, wind, or accidental dips in snow or mud.

This pair is crafted in a mix of suede and mesh materials that incorporate modern tech to make it winter ready. Such as GORE-TEX waterproof fabric to keep your feet dry while being breathable so it doesn’t compromise airflow. Moreover, this upgraded version of the classic silhouette (that begun as an adaptation of the 585), now comes in a slimmed down look.

The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX Sneakers has had its toe slimmed down and the collar height reduced for a quick and easy-to-wear update. It also features ABZORB midsoles to absorb impact through a combination of cushioning and compression resistance. Meanwhile, a C-CAP midsole cushioning offers durable support.

Then there’s the ROLLBAR stability post system that helps control rear-foot movement for enhanced support. The upgrades result in a contemporary wear that combines both style and function. The result is a modern design of one of the brand’s most distinctive models and an icon because of its chunky, Rollbar-equipped, trail design.

The 580 has also served as a canvas for some of the first-ever collaborative releases from NB. The revamped New Balance 580 GORE-TEX Sneakers comes in two colorways. In Kombu Green with black and hot marigold accents, and in Black with magnet and grey matter.

Images courtesy of New Balance