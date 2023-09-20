There are plenty of options available when shopping OMEGA’s Seamaster Planet Ocean collection. The watchmaker enjoys renown the world over for its stylish yet robust timepieces that have withstood the harshest challenges over the years. Plus, let’s not forget its tie-in with the 007 franchise. Their latest variant – ETNZ Deep Black – honors the defending champions of the America’s Cup.

Yes, the Kiwis are the team to beat, and it will be a difficult endeavor to do so given there are even more entrants who are just as tenacious. Yacht racing is a thrilling sport and requires precise maneuvers and timekeeping to secure victory. Hence, OMEGA embodies these concepts within a stylish chronograph you can wear for any occasion.

As huge fans of blackout color schemes, the Seamaster Planet Ocean ETNZ Deep Black is right up our alley. We want to share it with other like-minded folks among our readers so let’s start with the construction. The stealthy profile of its 45.5 mm x 19 mm case is not a PVD coating over metal. Instead, reference 215.92.46.51.01.003 uses black ceramic.

OMEGA endows the surfaces with a brushed finish to add an exquisite satin sheen. Meanwhile, contrast comes from the white enamel diving scale of its uni-directional rotating bezel, white Super-LumiNova coating on the baton hour markers and hands, with a splash of vibrant turquoise elsewhere for good measure. This chromatic combination is tastefully executed and enhances the ETNZ Deep Black’s aesthetic appeal.

Ticking away inside is a Caliber OMEGA 9900. The self-winding chronograph movement boasts a 60-hour power reserve and a frequency of 4 Hz. It is a METAS-approved Certified Master Chronometer that can withstand magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss. To bring out an even sportier profile, the Seamaster Planet Ocean ETNZ Deep Black includes a black rubber strap with turquoise accents and stitching. To match the housing, we have a ceramic foldover clasp closure.

Images courtesy of OMEGA