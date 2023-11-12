The Sunset Villas are a collection of three modern tropical residences located in the rugged North Pacific region on the West Coast of Costa Rica. It is tucked in the dense jungles of Guanacaste and part of the 3,000-acre Costa Elena resort community and ocean club near the border with Nicaragua.

It sits perched on treetops next to the Guanacaste Conservation Area, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and overlooks panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The villas sit on a hilltop overlooking turquoise waters and sandy coves and “offers the modern barefoot luxuries you deserve.”

The turnkey units feature modern tropical architecture, outdoor spaces, and top-of-the-line furnishings and appliances. The units are equipped with a gourmet chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances. The Sunset Villas offer 5,000 square feet of living space and host four en-suite bedrooms with a private balcony and a separate one-bedroom owner’s bungalow and six bathrooms. Other luxurious offerings include a private heated pool and outdoor spa, natural and sustainable materials, and the most exclusive members-only resort services in Guanacaste.