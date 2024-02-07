We’re still early into 2024, which means there’s a lot to look forward to from the automotive industry. There have been several exciting announcements, but most are still in the concept phase, while others are due to arrive late this year or even longer. As such, we turn to the aftermarket scene for the Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LWB.

Listed for a whopping $285,000, which is way beyond the cost of a brand-new model. You might be wondering why this SUV commands such as high price, right? Bramley Motor Cars tells us this example is “an ex-Royal Household car with a fabulous history.” For collectors, this is a rare opportunity to add a new ride which was in service of the late monarch

The Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LWB saw action between 2016 and 2017 as part of her Majesty’s fleet. The establishment in charge of the sale states Queen Elizabeth II personally drove the vehicle. Prince Philip was likewise behind the wheel when former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrived for a state visit in 2016.

“It is perhaps one of the few occasions that President Obama would have travelled in a vehicle, other than one of his heavily armoured Presidential limousines.” wrote the seller. Details listed show an 18,206 mileage, while the exterior paint job is described as Dark Sapphire Blue. Meanwhile, the interiors are in Loire Blue with Ivory leather upholstery.

Exclusive add-ons by Land Rover include police emergency lighting, covert lighting, fixed side steps, and grab handles. Save for the latter and a warning sticker, everything else was taken out when this Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LWB’s service ended. During its stint at the Royal Household, it underwent official maintenance twice courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover.

