The stunning Casteel Creek Retreat overlooks Vail Valley from where it sits on a 439-acre mountainside. It’s nestled privately between Edwards town, Beaver Creek Ski Resort, Cordillera, and the prestigious Vail Mountain Club. It offers snowcapped views of the Gore Range and surrounded by 1.5 miles of National Forest with acres of wilderness at your disposal.

A scenic drive through mountain forests leads to the retreat which stands out against its natural backdrop with its castle-like structure. It even boasts a dramatic 200-foot steel cantilevered viewing bridge that extends over the forest for views of the Sawatch Range and the creek below.

The Casteel Creek Retreat features two separate residences. The 32,000-square-foot main house in itself is a wonder with its copper steel, glass, and stone cladding and featuring curated finishes including imported flamed Vyara granite and exotic marbles. It hosts eight ensuite bedrooms, spacious and cozy living areas, a custom saloon bar modeled after Jackson Hole’s Silver Dollar Saloon in the Wort hotel, an elevator, a dramatic kitchen, a fully-equipped gym, spa, a home theater, and an ice cream parlor.

The spacious primary suite boasts a luxurious bathroom and dressing room, a wet bar, a private outdoor hot tub perched in the forest, relaxing sleeping quarters, and an adjacent bedroom within the suite. Moreover, there is a four-bedroom guest house, a car barn complete with an efficiency-type apartment and kitchenette, a gear room, and a western-themed town-style garage.

Casteel Creek Retreat offers almost endless of things to do. Within the vicinity is the Coyote Lodge, an exclusive entertainment venue set on 38 acres that offers a guest suite, a 65-foot climbing wall, an indoor lap pool and a shooting range. It also has a full catering kitchen and bar with a teppanyaki dining area, a lounge area and formal dining room/boardroom. The lodge also features a game room, fitness center, golf simulator, and an indoor field-house with tennis/pickle-ball/basketball.

Meanwhile, there is a trout-stocked pond and a full-sized outdoor turf field outside, along with a large patio, a hot tub, and a playground for the kids. Casteel Creek Retreat is heading to auction at Concierge Auctions and is currently listed for $45,000,000.

Images courtesy of Concierge Auctions