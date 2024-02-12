Are you shopping for a new timepiece this year? We know many are and there are a staggering number of models to choose from for every manufacturer. As usual, we want to narrow it down for our readers. A solid option to check out is what many consider a revival from ZENITH. This is the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar.

When your tastes call for a timekeeping instrument that exudes a subtle yet striking profile, reference 03.3400.3610/38.C911 seems like a solid choice. Presented in a 38 mm stainless steel case paired with a black calfskin leather strap, ZENITH nailed down a dapper minimalist aesthetic appropriate for any occasion.

A stainless steel bracelet is likewise available when users want matching materials for a cohesive style. The CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar appears simple at first glance, but wearers and those near them can marvel at the understated beauty its contrasting elements bring to the wrist.

There’s the brushed and polished finishes of its metal hardware. Next is the opline silver dial and black chronograph sub-dials which combine to produce the iconic “panda” cosmetic effect. As the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar name suggests, apertures for the day, date, month, and moonphase equate to exceptional timekeeping.

Its tachymeter scale is positioned internally on the flange. Instead of a fully tonal look, ZENITH endows the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar with rose gold-plated hour markers and hands for a vibrant pop of color. Other references under this lineup are available should you prefer other chromatic configurations,

“The latest version of the El Primero calibre, dubbed the El Primero 3610, operates at the high frequency of 5Hz, with the ability to offer a 1/10th of second indication for the first time on the triple calendar and moonphase caliber. Its autonomy has also been efficiently extended to a power reserve of 60 hours,” writes ZENITH about the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar.

Images courtesy of ZENITH