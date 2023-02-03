ZENITH treated watch enthusiasts with a duo of DEFY Extreme Double Tourbillon timepieces in carbon fiber and titanium before 2022 ended. We believe some might already have these bad boys slapped on their wrists. However, if these were too sophisticated for your tastes, the new Boutique Edition DEFY Revival A3690 offers a simple yet dapper profile that’s ideal for casual or formal affairs.

This is based on the brand’s first-ever DEFY silhouette that sported a colored dial. Although the original holds greater value depending on the condition, this reissue is a wonderful opportunity to fill the missing slot in any ZENITH collection. If we recall correctly, this is a follow-up to last year’s Boutique Edition DEFY Revival A3642.

If the chromatic presentation of the previous release was not appealing enough, then maybe the Boutique Edition DEFY Revival A3690 is more up your alley. Unless existing owners of its predecessor want another in a different shade, then they should hold off this time. This elegant timekeeping instrument comes in a 37 mm stainless steel case with a turquoise gradient fumé dial.

Framed by a 14-side fixed bezel it’s noticeably more vibrant but in an understated manner. The ZENITH signature and star emblem are just below 12 o’clock. Meanwhile, a date aperture sits snugly between 4 and 5 o’clock. Textured square applied hour markers surround the inner perimeter just below the minute track.

At the heart of your Boutique Edition DEFY Revival A3690 is a 144-component ELITE 670 self-winding in-house caliber. The power reserve should last up to 50 hours. Finally, there’s the familiar stainless-steel ladder bracelet to complete its classy ensemble. “Audaciously futuristic when it was first released in 1969 and still utterly singular over half-a-century later,” says ZENITH.

Images courtesy ZENITH