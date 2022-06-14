At the end of the day, most guys want a calm place they can call home, where everything promotes relaxation. We all have our favorite ways of recharging after working our butts off. if you have $7.2 million to spare, Sotheby’s International Realty lists a Redmond, Washington property that is sure to help you find inner peace within its walls.

We’ve seen several modern architectural works that attempt to embody a serene atmosphere. These range from penthouse apartments, luxurious mansions, and even a few stylish accommodations in resorts or hotels. If the studio behind the plans has a solid grasp of how to apply Zen design, you get a stunning retreat like this.

According to the real estate firm, the residence is at 7917 219th Avenue NE in Redmond, Washington. The three-bedroom structure spans 4,690 square feet and stands on a 1.78-acre plot of land. This means the surrounding natural landscape further promotes serenity, which is what owners will want in the first place.

The exterior is adorned with stone sculptures, bamboo plants, and other outstanding landscaping features. Upon entry, guests can marvel at the 25-foot ceiling and a floating staircase. The Redmond. Washington home is constructed mostly out of steel and concrete. Glass walls, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and an open floor plan allow the volumes to flow.

A 17-foot granite island and an open kitchen offer an elegant dining experience. It connects to a living room with an inviting fireplace. Step out for some fresh air or take a dip in the heated pool. There are a total of 5 full bathrooms and two half-baths. This Zen Redmond, Washington home boasts an eight-car garage which is more than enough for any modest motoring collection.

