Nestled in the coniferous forest of Costa Esmeralda outside the Argentinian province of Buenos Aires is the Forest House. It’s a single-level home comprising pavilions crowned with green roofs so it seamlessly merges with its natural surroundings.

Set in a dune, the house takes advantage of the uneven topography and natural materiality of its topography to create a sheltered retreat. Stone, wood, iron, and glass (also selected for their minimal maintenance), allow the structure to flawlessly immerse into its landscape. Tall expansive glazing spread throughout the home invites sunlight and connects indoors and outdoors.

In some areas, the Forest House looks completely buried with glass enclosures bridging the spaces created by the pavilions. Local studio Gonzalo Bardach Arquitectura created the 282-square-meter house with sheltered voids and framed views of the forest. The front and back of the house have large voids filled with glass, giving the feeling of being surrounded by trees.

Partially buried in the dune with their extruding concrete walls are the three linear pavilions that host the sleeping and service areas. Meanwhile, a large central space crowned with a sloping green roof holds the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.

The Forest House has over 50 square meters of covered porch space spread out across. A large outdoor living area leads to a rectangular pool. Moreover, each bedroom in the house benefits from a small awning formed by the angled terminus of the stone walls. “Materially integrated into the environment,” the structure creates a “sense of rootedness and refuge in the middle of the forest.”

Images courtesy of César Béjar