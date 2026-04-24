The Stealth-Jet Solo is Zempire’s most portable cooking solution, featuring an ultra-low profile and compact design. It makes the ideal outdoor adventure companion, be it for camping, picnics, or RV excursions.

It packs down flat for compact storage and is lightweight at 10 lbs. 13 oz. It measures just 23.2″ x 12″ x 2″ and has a lower carry handle slot designed for effortless handling and transport. It also features latch closures to keep the stove securely closed for storage and travel.

The Stealth-Jet Solo may be compact but it’s big in features, which includes a powerful 10,000 twin BTU burner heads. It can boil water at an average speed of 4.5 minutes. The high heat means less time cooking and more time relaxing or having fun.

Moreover, this portable gas cooker features individually adjusted burner heads. This means, you can fine-tune each head’s output independently, making it useful when cooking two different dishes simultaneously.

It also offers a wide cooking surface, which is great when whipping up multiple meals. The cooking surface stays stable even on uneven terrain, with adjustable rubber feet that provide stable footing.

Aside from the burner heads, the micro-adjustable gas knobs also allow precise heat control for accurate simmering. Meanwhile, Stealth-Jet Solo ditches the matches in favor for a twin auto ignition with a quick and reliable pull-switch start ditch the matches.

Moreover, a large rear wind shield ensures consistent flame performance and low-profile side wind shields provide wind protection without restricting access to the cooking area. Other features of the Stealth-Jet Solo include a spring-loaded pot stand that locks securely in place and a removable pot stand that supports a variety of pot sizes.

Images courtesy of Zempire