Sports bottles are generally designed to adapt to the active lifestyle, which means they should make on-the-go hydration easy. A quick flip open and squeeze to drink. But it’s not always as easy as it sounds. There’s the occassional water leaks or worse, the awkward head tilt just to get a good sip, which often happens when cycling or running. BOTTLE BOTTLE solves this problem with its one-touch pump.

It functions like those classic water fountain with a pedal that you step on for water to flow. It follows a similar concept, albeit the action happens in your hand. Its one-handed, ergonomic design moves with you, no matter the action, to ensure flawless on-the-go hydration.

BOTTLE BOTTLE offers “zero squeeze, zero slowdown” with its rechargeable one-touch active pump that lets water flow freely sans the need to squeeze or tilt the head back. The pump allows fuss-free sips no matter the action or position. So whether you’re cycling, running, or while lying down after a taxing day outdoors you can get a good fill.

Moreover, its precision-sealed lid and nozzle ensures no leaks and mess, regardless of how hard you shake, flip, or toss it. You also get water that stays icy cold and tastes clean without the funky smell for 24 hours thanks to its double-walled stainless steel insulation.

It comes in a perfect size for a secure and comfortable hand grip and portability for travel or outdoor adventures. Its wide mouth makes cleanup easy and its dust-proof cap ensures the nozzle stays protected at all times. Then its IPX6-rated water resistance offers protection from sudden downpours, splashes, sweat, or from everyday messes.

