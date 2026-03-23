The Flagship Golden Pan turns any skillet into a cast-iron grill. Not just any grill, but an outdoor fire grill. At its core is a uniquely designed cooking surface that features Dry Heat technology.

The technology separates fat and excess moisture to bring the full effect of a fire grill in the comfort of your kitchen. The grill features leveled cooking ridges and sloped draining channels that remove saturated fat and excessive moisture.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the Flagship Golden Pan keeps the drained liquids outside the cooking surface. This design allows swift heat transfer and uniform temperature distribution. It also produces food that replicates the flavor, aroma, and texture of outdoor, fire-grilled food (juicy but with less saturated fat).

Grilled food retains its natural flavor and offers a much healthier alternative than fried dishes. Moreover, the pan is a safer and non-toxic alternative to Teflon, because it is naturally non-stick. It is pre-coated with chemical-free pure carbonized organic oil. This means you can also use it to fry food without using oil.

Conveniently, the Flagship Golden Pan is lighter than most cast-iron grills. It features a hand-polished smooth finish that also helps reduce excess weight. It’s lightweight at just 1 kilogram and is only. 0.4″ thick. It has a diameter of 8.5″, making it fit most 10″ to 12″ pans.

It’s compact and lightweight enough to use outdoors, too, whether it’s in your backyard or during camping. Aside from a cast-iron grill, the Flagship Golden Pan also efficiently defrosts frozen meats. It helps defrost food quickly and naturally, so food tastes like it was never frozen.

Images courtesy of Delivered, Inc.