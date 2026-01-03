Crocs further expands into outdoor territory with the addition of the adventure-ready Echo Gum Ro Clog. The design retains most of the beloved footwear brand’s Croslite foam construction and signature perforations. It also retains the soft and cushy LiteRide drop-in footbed. The upgrade is with the outsole, which may be its most campground-ready design yet.

Instead of using a single piece of Croslite for both upper and outsole, this design features a full-length treaded rubber outsole. It’s a fully molded bold sculpting that flows seamlessly with the clog’s organic lines. It provides both style and stable ground support, offering a sport-inspired silhouette that keeps streetwear at its core.

The thick, threaded rubber outsole of the Echo Gum Ro provides more capable traction across any terrain. It ensures a better grip even in inclement weather and makes it outdoor-ready, compatible for use during camping, hiking, trekking, and more. Moreover, the sporty nylon back strap keeps the clogs comfortably and securely snug to prevent slippage.

The heel pad on the back strap also provides extra comfort, along with the LiteRide footbed, which offers revolutionary sink-in softness for everyday wear. Likewise, the design is water-friendly and buoyant, making it light on the feet, yet ready for adventures. The perforated upper also makes the footwear breathable, easy to clean, and fast drying.

The Echo Gum Ro is ideal for urban and light jungle adventures. Its stylish design, especially when customized with Crocs’ Jibbitz charms, makes it a staple in streetwear fashion. It even comes in colorful variants to suit unique tastes.

Images courtesy of Crocs