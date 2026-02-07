Weber quietly dropped a Stealth Edition of its iconic Kettle charcoal grill. The 73 year-old outdoor grill is now available in a sleek and unique all-matte-black finish.

The change in colorway is obvious from top to bottom. It applies to the bowl, built-in lid thermometer, handles, ash catcher, legs and wheels. The update seems to be purely cosmetic though with no other changes to the overall build, function, and material.

The 22-inch Kettle Stealth Edition still features the same scratch-, rust- and heat-resistant properties of porcelain-enameled steel. The lid thermometer offers at-a-glance monitoring of the internal temperature, while ash disposal happens at a snap with the One-Touch cleaning system.

This beloved griller still offers the same durable, plated-steel cooking grate that’s spacious enough to cook for a crowd. It offers a generous 363 square-inch grilling surface and the legendary performance of the Kettle that started it all.

Moreover, the Heat shield retains to prevent the lid handle from getting hot. This isn’t the first time that the standard 22″ Master Touch received a makeover. To celebrate Kettle’s 70th anniversary, Weber released it in four limited-edition colorways: Hollywood Gray, Diner Green, Hot Rod Yellow, and Rock N Roll Blue.

The release also featured lid thermometers inspired by 1950s car hood ornaments, wood handles, damper handle with 70th anniversary logo, and white-walled wheels, to name a few.

But the Kettle Stealth Edition sure makes a bold statement in your backyard. It’s also likely to be a collector’s item as it’s an exclusive release. It is only available at Lowe’s and Weber’s website.

Images courtesy of Weber