Hauling a hard cooler to store refreshments for your outdoor adventure seems counterintuitive if your destination isn’t really terrain friendly. You’d only be exerting a lot of muscle power on the arms and feet the longer you carry on. Backpack coolers are ideal in this situation and the WREN Full-Case Cooler Backpack lets you stock up on your on-the-go hydration.

Don’t let its humble appearance fool you. It features a minimalist silhouette that may seem like it doesn’t offer much in terms of functionality. But it has an exterior specifically designed for outdoor adventures. There are MOLLE loops on the side and adjustable bindings straps to carry additional gear.

You can loop a camping blanket, extra clothing, or tech gear like a tripod. You can also hang flashlights, small cooking utensils, multi-tools or pocketknives, and other things you may need to keep your adventure comfortable. Moreover, there are side mesh pockets for a water bottle and a side zippered pocket for extra storage. But what makes the WREN Full-Case Cooler Backpack adventure-ready is its spacious interior compartment.

Open the top zipper to reveal an insulated PEVA interior that can amazingly fit a full case at a weight of just 0.65kg. It can hold 24 loose cans or a boxed 12 pack of your favorite beers or drink. It can even fit slim ice packs like those from WREN to keep drinks cold for hours. It’s also leakproof and has a water-resistant polyester exterior so your beverages stay protected from the elements.

The WREN Full-Case Cooler Backpack makes each day hike, picnic, or camping adventure comfortable with its ergonomic structure. It has adjustable padded shoulder straps, a padded mesh back panel for breathability, and a sternum strap to balance the load.

Images courtesy of Bespoke Post