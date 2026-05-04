The Roam Rider SL is a premium, lightweight pop-up truck camper designed for 5’6″ truck beds. Built for overland adventures, it doesn’t sacrifice comfort for off-grid living. It offers a spacious sleeping area and even has dedicated areas for food prep, cooking, and dining.

This camper expands into a larger living environment built with serious off-grid power and for all-season comfort and convenience. Its pop-up roof offers ample headroom, while its dual-sided slide-out mechanism adds 20 cubic feet of living space.

This dual expansion mechanism keeps the Roam Rider SL compact during transit. But large enough to sleep up to three. It measures 139-1/3” L x 72-3/4” W x 59” H and weighs 1,300 lbs. It offers full indoor cooking with a pull-out induction cooktop, microwave, and a refrigerator mounted on a movable tray.

Additionally, it has a slide-out sink with a folding faucet and a complete shower system with a 24-gallon water tank. Meanwhile, sleeping arrangements include a main slide-out bed that sleeps up to three and a secondary convertible bed. The Roam Rider SL also has a cushioned seating area for up to four people and a pull-out dining/work table.

Storage options include two in-slide cabinets, two drawers, and maximized floor and vertical spaces. This camper is for all-season use, offering a 7,500 BTU air conditioner and a diesel heater.

The Roam Rider SL camper runs on an integrated 400Ah (5,120 Wh) LiFePO4 lithium battery bank that offers 3000-watt pure sine inverter power. It also features 320W flex solar panels rechargeable via MPPT solar charge or DC-to-DC vehicle charge. Moreover, it includes a pre-installed Anderson connector + 30A shore hookup, a breaker & fuse box, two LED pot lights, two strip lights, one USB, one USB-C, and two 12V ports.

Images courtesy of Roam Rider