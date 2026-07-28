Spanish fashion retailer Zara has stepped out of its niche with the launch of the aptly named Car Rooftop Tent. This addition to its portfolio arrived quietly, without promotions, unboxing, or any big launch event. Still, for a brand associated with high street apparel, it’s a surprising move, and one that comes with a hefty price tag. 

The tent costs approximately $4,300, which is a staggering number for a retailer that sells affordable clothing. But the tent provides a solid option to modern-day rooftop tents, ideal for overlanding enthusiasts. Released under the Zara Home sub-brand, it features a raised aluminum shell with a beige textile cover. The outer fabric is made with 100% polyester, while its main material is 100% polyethylene.

For ventilation, it has mesh windows on the sides and a front opening. Moreover, the Car Rooftop Tent features a telescopic ladder that extends to about 7.5 feet for access from the ground up. It can sleep two with an interior area of 102″ x 57″ x 49″ and can handle a maximum load of 150 kg. When packed down for travel, it measures 89″ long, 60″ wide, and 7″ tall.

Perhaps the selling point, especially for serious campers, is its built-in mattress. This thoughtful addition lessens their load, or leaves room to bring other camping essentials. Likewise, it comes with its own carrying or storage case. Zara notes that the tent is only compatible with vehicles that already have roof bars spaced 31 to 43 inches apart. 

Unfortunately, details on the Car Rooftop Tent are scarce, including its waterproof rating and wind resistance. Its polyester exterior fabric means it’s durable and water- and UV-resistant. Meanwhile, the polyethylene main fabric enhances its weatherproof performance.

Check It Out

Rooftop tent entrance detail. Shows black base with latches, brown trim with zip, padded grey interior, and beige cover.

Detail of the tent interior. Shows light strip, cable with switch, USB connector and grey padded base.

Front view of a folded roof tent with a black rectangular frame made of horizontal and vertical bars, and a label at the bottom.Front view of mounting kit for roof tent. Includes black telescopic ladder, covers, tools, brackets and fixings.

 

Front view of a beige rooftop tent with a raised frame, front opening, black base with latches, and dark side window.Side view of a beige and brown roof tent with a window and the text 'ZARA HOME'.

Front view of a roof tent in beige and brown. Elevated structure with a front opening and side mesh window.

Front view of a beige and brown car roof tent, with a black frame, front opening and side window.

Images courtesy of Zara