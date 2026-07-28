Spanish fashion retailer Zara has stepped out of its niche with the launch of the aptly named Car Rooftop Tent. This addition to its portfolio arrived quietly, without promotions, unboxing, or any big launch event. Still, for a brand associated with high street apparel, it’s a surprising move, and one that comes with a hefty price tag.

The tent costs approximately $4,300, which is a staggering number for a retailer that sells affordable clothing. But the tent provides a solid option to modern-day rooftop tents, ideal for overlanding enthusiasts. Released under the Zara Home sub-brand, it features a raised aluminum shell with a beige textile cover. The outer fabric is made with 100% polyester, while its main material is 100% polyethylene.

For ventilation, it has mesh windows on the sides and a front opening. Moreover, the Car Rooftop Tent features a telescopic ladder that extends to about 7.5 feet for access from the ground up. It can sleep two with an interior area of 102″ x 57″ x 49″ and can handle a maximum load of 150 kg. When packed down for travel, it measures 89″ long, 60″ wide, and 7″ tall.

Perhaps the selling point, especially for serious campers, is its built-in mattress. This thoughtful addition lessens their load, or leaves room to bring other camping essentials. Likewise, it comes with its own carrying or storage case. Zara notes that the tent is only compatible with vehicles that already have roof bars spaced 31 to 43 inches apart.

Unfortunately, details on the Car Rooftop Tent are scarce, including its waterproof rating and wind resistance. Its polyester exterior fabric means it’s durable and water- and UV-resistant. Meanwhile, the polyethylene main fabric enhances its weatherproof performance.

Images courtesy of Zara