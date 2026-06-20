YETI is known for its efficient coolers, as well as insulated tumblers, totes, and backpacks. Now and then, it dips into the everyday carry category, such as the release of the Loadout GoBox Gear Case. Its latest launch, the Camino Zip Carryall, is an homage to the viral gear hauler released in 2018.

It still carries the same DNA as the Camino Carryall Tote Bag but is reworked for enhanced utility and versatility. On the outside, it protects your essentials with its puncture-resistant ThickSkin shell that keeps moisture and frays at bay. It also stands upright on the ground for easy access to your items on a rigid EVA-molded bottom.

Additionally, it features a 3 Loop HitchPoint grid to hold additional gear such as a rolled towel or YETI’s SideKick dry bag. The Camino Zip Carryall is neither too small nor too big and is built tough for a day out or a weekend off. It’s perfect for hauling gear to the beach, picnic, the game, or for day camp.

It features a zippered opening, and while the OG Camino Carryall Tote has two bottle holders inside, this one only has one bottle sleeve that fits YETI’s 1L Rambler. It also has a QuickStash zippered pocket to hold small essentials, including a wallet, phone, and keys.

A new addition to the interior is the tech sleeve. The 12L version holds a tablet or notebook, while the 18L fits a 15-inch laptop. The Camino Zip Carryall is a haul-it-anywhere bag that you can throw over your shoulder or pick up by its CrossBar handles. It weighs 1.10kg when empty and is a bit more compact than the OG at 12″ tall and 14″ wide.

Images courtesy of YETI