There is a noticeable spike in outdoor recreation every fall. Just recently, we featured the Toy Hauler by Hardkorr Campers. With enough space to hold up to three bikes or a single ATV, it might tempt you to splurge on a new ride. GASGAS positions the 2026 EC 500F as “big power, big fun, and built to go the distance.”

As the season brings cooler temperatures, it encourages people to head out and enjoy the great outdoors. Once you’ve set up camp early, there should be enough time to go on a hike or maybe explore and plot a few new trails for future adventures. With an enduro bike at your disposal, it’s a whole lot easier to do so than on foot.

The Spanish motorcycle marque is crafting a heavy-duty machine for more than just thrills. Although the former is already a major selling point, reliability matters when in remote locations. Don’t hesitate and push your 2026 EC 500F to the limit. Its construction involves a lightweight yet tough 25CrMo4 steel frame and aluminum subframe.

It provides superior straight-line stability with the right amount of flex for a smooth and responsive experience. GASGAS equips the bike with forged aluminum triple clamps, WP XPLOR Open Cartridge forks, A WP XACT rear monoshock unit, and a cast aluminum swingarm.

Within the robust chassis sits a 510.9 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine. It’s mated to a six-speed transmission system. The 2026 EC 500F rides on “CNC machined hubs, lightweight spokes, and high-strength rims” shod in knobby Maxxis tires. Gear up and go have a blast with this bad boy!

Images courtesy of GASGAS