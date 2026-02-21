Full Windsor’s Muncher is for those who love to go on outdoor adventures. It can probably easily replace your most-used utility tools for camping, backpacking, or rock climbing. It compresses an amazing ten functions into a compact and lightweight silhouette of a spork: spoon, fork.

This multi-tool utensil weighs just 22 grams and crafted from a single piece of aerospace-grade titanium for durability and lightweight strength. Full Windsor took the spork design and beefed it up with other essential tools.

Aside from the spoon and fork, the Muncher also has a box cutter, a pry bar, flat-head screwdriver, and a can opener. Moreover, it has a bottle opener, a cord cutter, and a serrated butter knife that’s sharp enough to cut kindling. The blade edge can hold up across extended multi-day adventures.

This versatile tool even has a ferro rod to light a camp fire and a peeler that can handle both small and big sized fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, for protection, it comes with its own sheath or pouch made from 100% recycled polyester.

Thanks to its titanium construction, the Muncher feels solid in the hands. It also means it doesn’t rust and has no metallic taste, which is an essential factor when dealing with food.

Moreover, it is slim so it slips easily in the bag and even in the pocket. Aside from outdoor use, it can also be a staple utensil in the kitchen or for packed lunches. It’s a practical and versatile tool that you can bring around. You never know when you might need to open a can or bottle, or unscrew devices.

Images courtesy of Full Windsor