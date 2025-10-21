There’s just something intimately melancholic when we use items from the past in this modern age of technology. Like classic oil lamps, for one, with their warm glow that sets up an ambient mood in any setting. Case in point is the Barebones Hurricane Lantern, which is a modern reimagining of its classic namesake.

Hurricane lamps’ history dates back over a century. It’s designed to protect open flames from wind, with the flame encased in glass, it can withstand strong drafts even in a hurricane. It was a daily necessity in the days when there was no electricity.

Today, they are valued as collectibles or decorative lighting. But Barebones is bringing its functionality and design up to date with their own version of the Hurricane Lamp. It gets a modern makeover, featuring a steel body with a curved handle to make it easy to hang or carry. The handle comes in copper for a touch of elegant nostalgia.

Moreover, Barebones’ Hurricane Lamp features an easy to replace 3.55mm bubbled seeded glass container. It works with a wax candle or a flameless LED option. Swapping lighting source is easy with the removable base, which also makes it easy to light a candle and scrape off the melted wax afterward.

For a safer alternative to candles, Barebones pairs the lantern with its rechargeable Flameless Candle in Vintage White. It features a curved LED rope for a realistic flicker. It also has four light modes, and a magnetic base, for hours of customizable glow indoors or outdoors.

Images courtesy of Barebones