YETI expands its Daytrip Insulated Bags collection with the addition of the Daytrip 20L Insulated Backpack. It provides enough chilled space for a day’s worth of refreshments in and out of the park, the beach, or the game, while remaining compact and comfortable to use.

This backpack offers another cold-storage solution. Like the others in the series, including the 20L Insulated Tote Bag, it too features the brand’s ColdCell Flex Insulation technology. It’s a lightweight closed-cell foam that offers superior cold-holding power. It keeps drinks and snacks fresh for a day when paired with ice.

Conveniently, the interior of the Daytrip 20L Insulated Backpack has the exact dimensions as YETI’s Large Ice Sheet, so you can pack that inside instead of using separate ice packs. It also fits the brand’s Food Storage, so you can maximize cooler space and securely and neatly organize items inside. It can hold 33 12-oz cans or combine with food.

Moreover, the interior is food-safe, easy to clean, and easily accessible via an easy-open zipper. The backpack also has an external stash pocket for quick-access items or to keep small essentials, like cutlery, wipes, condiments, and more. Additionally, there are outer bottle pockets for on-the-go hydration.

As for comfort, YETI’s Daytrip 20L Insulated Backpack sits flush against the back on adjustable backpack straps. It also has a sternum strap to balance the load and a short top handle for grab-and-go situations. It’s available in water-resistant Royal Blue, Classic Navy, Cape Taupe, and Black colorways. This insulated bag is perfect for short excursions or daylong outings, such as tailgates and picnics.

Images courtesy of YETI