Not all kitchen scissors share the same level of sharpness, durability, and high craftmanship as the Zanmai Nagare Scissors. Whereas others struggle at cutting meat and other hardy ingredients, this one does so effortlessly under minimal hand power.

If you find it more efficient to use scissors instead of knives in cutting vegetables, fruits, meat, and food, then this is for you. It easily cuts through anything with its robust and sharp serrated blades that leave clean cuts every time.

The Zanmai Nagare Scissors boast 420J2 stainless steel blades crafted by skilled craftsmen located in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, a city known for its 700-year-long history of cutlery production and manufacturing of Japanese katanas. So you can expect nothing but the best with its performance and ergonomics. It offers a non-slip process with one serrated edge for secure grip and the middle part for cutting.

The separable blades are abrasion and scratch-resistant and impressively tackle meat sinew, chicken bones, fish bones, and other food items that seem difficult to cut using a knife. It can even cut wafer-thin pieces of tomato with ease. Using this pair makes meal prep fast and enjoyable as its robust frame also combines other functions.

The heat-resistant handle of the Zanmai Nagare Scissors packs other features. It has a built-in nutcracker in the middle and just above this is a bottle cap opener. Open the handle wide and it also doubles as a bottle lid opener. Then at its edge is a handy can lid opener or puller. Aside from function, this pair also offers visual appeal with unique Japanese patterns adorning the blades.

Images courtesy of Marusho Industry Inc.