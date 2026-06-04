MAVO Lumicurve elevates the conventional coffee scale with advanced smart features, making the brewing experience intuitive, consistent, and creative. It’s an all-in-one precision scale with a built-in 1.46-inch TFT display that shows key brewing metrics in real time, not afterward on your phone. These include weight, time, flow rate, and brew ratio.

You can then visualize the extraction curve on the device itself after each brew. This feature helps you understand and learn from the results so that you can refine your technique. You can even share screenshots of up to three recent brews with friends to compare and fine-tune recipes.

The Lumicurve caters to different brewing setups and modes. Whether it’s for espresso or pour-over, it provides clear visuals with its 360° auto-rotating screen powered by a built-in gravity sensor. It offers five dedicated coffee brewing modes: basic, pour-over, pour-over smart end, espresso, and continuous espresso. Choose your preferred mode, and the scale automatically measures each flow or drip smoothly for a continuous workflow. Meanwhile, a long button press lets you toggle the key data on screen, allowing you to customize the display according to your preferred workflow.

Beyond the numbers, Lumicurve also provides on-screen prompts to guide you through each brewing method, making it user-friendly for beginners. It is IPX3 water-resistant to steam and spills and boasts a durable CNC aluminum alloy + PPS shell. It features a scratch-resistant glass display and a textured silicone pad for grip. This USB-C rechargeable scale integrates easily into any coffee station with its sleek and lightweight footprint, at just 0.69″ thick and 275g. It has a smartphone-sized profile, yet is stable and delivers professional measurement accuracy down to just 0.1g.

Images courtesy of MAVO