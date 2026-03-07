A blender offers wonders in the kitchen— it pulverizes ingredients, makes smoothies and soups— becoming an essential kitchen tool. But the challenge is finding a blender that offers power with an affordable price tag. If you’re on the hunt for just that, then Nutribullet just sneaked in its most powerful and affordable blender onto the market, the Power Core Blender.

It offers 20,000 rpm for under $100. Yet, it’s designed to handle family-size portions with its XL 72 oz pitcher. It makes big batches of the smoothest blends and can handle the toughest ingredients. It uses the combined 1400-watt peak-power motor and six-point stainless steel blade to deliver ultra-smooth results.

The Nutribullet Power Core Blender pulverizes large volume of tough ingredients, including fibrous greens, hard seeds, nuts, and even ice. It can easily make nut butters, sauces, dips, cocktails, and more. All the while, it retains the maximum nutrient extraction.

It makes prepping meals for the week feasible and makes it easy to whip up meals for family dinner. It can even churn out cocktails with ease. Its intuitive interface offers ease in preparation, offering pulse and smoothie settings, along with three speed variables for the ultimate versatility over the timing and texture of blends.

Moreover, the Nutribullet Power Core Blender uses a vented cover perfect for hot soups, sauces, and purees. Not to mention, it doesn’t take up a lot of space on your kitchen countertop with its sleek and compact form. It stands at 17.5″ tall so it fits under most kitchen cabinets an in narrow spaces. Cleanup and maintenance is also a breeze, with the pitcher, lid, and lid cap being dishwasher-safe, while the motor base is just a damp cloth wipe away.

Images courtesy of Nutribullet