Experience effortlessly unbeatable wood-fired flavor on your barbecue using all-natural hardwood pellets with the all-new Traeger Westwood Grills. The new lineup arrives in two sizes: the standard, which offers 653 square inches of cooking space, and the XL, with up to 823 square inches.

Both sizes feature a dual-tier design with two interior racks for added versatility and volume. You can cook anything from the main course to the dessert. The grills reach 180 to 450 degrees, allowing you to smoke meats low and slow or crank up the heat for burgers and pizza.

Beyond the size, both feature the same robust and outdoor-ready build, materials, and features. Traeger’s Westwood Grills have a user-friendly interface, both with touch-operated digital controls attached to the 18-pound capacity hopper on the right side. The controls offer a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking method, like setting the kitchen oven.

Both units boast a WiFIRE control for remote monitoring of your food from anywhere using Traeger’s companion app. It lets you command your grill and even alerts you when it’s time to eat. Additionally, the grills come with a wired probe to check on the doneness of your cooked chicken or meat.

Moreover, both sizes of Traeger’s Westwood Grills provide a seamless workspace for food preparation and serving. They feature built-in side shelves, hoppers, and bottom shelves to store cooking utensils and have everything else you need within easy reach. Likewise, you can customize your grill with additional modules using the P.A.L. Rail system.

Images courtesy of Traeger