Amazon’s Alexa offers hands-free control over various household appliances. While convenient, its cloud-based operation makes it heavily reliant on an internet connection. Hence, Emerson takes an accessible and more reliable approach with its voice-activated SmartVoice Air Fryer.

This is a standard 6-in-1 plug-and-play kitchen appliance integrated with voice controls. Instead of Alexa, it utilizes a special offline SmartVoice Technology called IAI Smart. This voice control system comprises a built-in microphone, a 3W speaker, and a voice control chip. It processes voice commands offline and directly on the device, never through the cloud, to ensure the privacy of data collected.

Emerson’s SmartVoice Air Fryer features over 1,000 preset voice commands with an advanced voice recognition system that detects more than 100 popular foods, including fries, chicken, salmon, and brownies. It is very user-friendly: say what you want to cook and the air fryer automatically sets the cooking time and temperature for that specific food.

It even provides quick and clear voice responses to confirm your food after each command. There are six cooking voice commands to choose from, including Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat, Keep Warm, and Broil. You can also manually operate it using the 12 quick-touch presets.

Emerson’s SmartVoice Air Fryer has a preheat feature for fast cooking and even heat distribution and a Flip reminder to ensure you remember to shake, turn, and flip your food to achieve the ideal amount of crispiness. Not to mention, it offers easy cleanup thanks to a nonstick basket and crisper plate, which are both dishwasher safe. The unit itself is just a damp cloth wipe away.

Images courtesy of Emerson