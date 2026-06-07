If you’re regularly dabbling in gastronomy, your tools matter. Good food comes from fresh, high-quality ingredients and top-shelf cooking equipment. Apart from your stove, oven, pots, pans, cutlery, and other items, a premium knife is a must-have for both budding and professional chefs. JP-crafts is currently crowdfunding the TSUKI on Kickstarter, and it’s shaping up to be an artisanal-grade option.

Knives come in all shapes and sizes, but a chef’s knife is the most versatile one out there. It can slice, dice, chop, mince, and so much more. It’s pretty much what you would call an all-arounder, and we don’t want to have it any other way. Consensus implies that those from Solingen, Germany, and Seki, Japan, are some of the best money can buy.

With this in mind, the TSUKI already checks several boxes, but what it offers differently from the rest is the distinctive design. “A chef knife that blends Japanese craftsmanship with moon-inspired design—made to bring moments of pause and appreciation,” according to the Kickstarter page. In English, the name actually translates to our planet’s natural satellite.

The first time you lay eyes on this blade, the damascene pattern immediately mesmerizes. Next is the additional hammering during the forging process. Not only does it enhance the durability of the metal, but also adds a cool cosmetic touch to the spine. It’s an elegant tribute to the mysterious craters on the lunar surface.

You can grab the Tsuki with a Sakura wood handle or a resin handle. Both ship in a custom paulownia box, which is great, especially when you want to hand it over as a gift. The overall length is 260 mm, while the blade measures 210 mm, and the handle is 50 mm.

Images courtesy of JP-crafts