Liffo is the kitchen lifesaver you didn’t know you needed, especially if you have several mouths to feed but lack the time. This is an AI-powered miniature kitchen that fully automates the cooking process. Think of it as your smart personal chef that prepares warm meals on demand or on schedule.

It boasts cutting-edge Italian-engineered technology that lets you schedule meals up to 24 hours ahead. Just prepare the ingredients needed for the recipe you select from the many pre-installed options (including Michelin-stared dishes) and load them inside the machine. Then schedule the cooking and the device will take care of the rest.

Its integrated cooling system helps preserve ingredients for up to 24 hours. Liffo also uses AI and an integrated camera to provide remote real-time monitoring of the cooking progress through your phone. Then its companion Bluetooth app also lets you make impromptu changes to the recipe settings and scheduled completion should plans change.

Moreover, a “Recording” feature allows the device to learn from you on how to prepare meals according to your taste. It will then save what it’s learned to its cookbook for future reference. Then with the help of AI, the device curates new recipes based on your preferences and culinary activities.

Liffo offers a spacious 4-liter stainless steel cooking pot, a 1.5L built-in water tank, and removable stirring blade. Its induction cooking system can go as high as 180C and its 7″ retractable touch-screen display folds for compact storage. This smart cooker even has talk TalkBack and VoiceOver features which are a great help to the visually impaired users.

Images courtesy of Liffo