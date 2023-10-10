UK-based Zaha Hadid Architects’ Mountain Observatory looks like it came straight out of a James Bond movie or a sci-fi film. The mountain viewpoint is part of the Trojena ski resort at NEOM in the north of Saudi Arabia and will overlook a central artificial lake as part of a district within Trojena called Discover.

Details about the mountain lookout are scarce although renders for this magnificent architecture revealed at the Cityscape conference in Riyadh showed two likely options for the building. There’s an enclosed space protruding from the cliffside and in one version, along the main space is an open-air viewing platform. The other shows a lower, secondary enclosed chamber below. The plans showcase an organic-looking structure with several open-air platform overlooking the lake.

NEOM on its website described the Mountain Observatory as a “peak panoramic viewpoint showcasing the mountain’s natural beauty” that provides “visitors visual access to the mountain’s finest details through innovative technology.” The lookout is built as part of Trojena, one of four major projects of NEOM. It’s a futuristic ski resort which will offer year-round outdoor skiing and other adventure sports.