If you’re living in regions receiving plenty of sunlight throughout the year, clean energy is practically yours for the taking. Many architecture studios are now incorporating off-grid concepts into modern blueprints. This approach would prove beneficial for both the client and the environment in the long run. Embodying the initiative is this dwelling in Kailua Hale.

Behind this green blueprint is Hawaii Off Grid (HIOG) — a firm that’s been in business for more than 60 years with 20 years of sustainability know-how under its belt. We’re looking at a simple yet bold design with an eco-friendly statement. The team also accounts for the regular rainfall of the location.

It stands on a promontory with a gentle slope that provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean on one side. Meanwhile, the opposite end of the Kailua Hale home offers glimpses of the surrounding verdant landscape. As noted by the project details, its construction mostly uses wood.

They’re sourcing the timber locally from Nakamoto Forestry, specifically the shou sugu ban sidings. Additionally, the rest of the walls are also clad in James Hardie siding. These provide adequate protection against the elements and enhance the exterior’s appearance.

The Kailua Hale home’s official description reads: “The low corner of the roof provides protection from the area’s weather and the corresponding roof on the opposite side of the house is protected from the western sun.” Elsewhere, full-height glazing and clerestory windows maximize natural lighting during the day.

A master’s ensuite bedroom is located at the eastern end of the Kailua Hale residence, while another ensuite bedroom lies to the west. Likewise, a makai lanai can be found on the ocean-facing side, while sliding doors lead to the living room.

Images courtesy of Travis Rowan Media/Hawaii Off Grid