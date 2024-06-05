Zaha Hadid Architects has been tapped to design both the Yacht Club and Nightclub & Casino for Habacoa, described as “North America’s largest and most comprehensive super yacht marina.” Located on South Abaco, in the Bahamas, Habacoa is set to create a global, eco-friendly, superyacht destination at the epicenter of the Atlantic and Caribbean corridor. ”

The UK-based studio designed Habacoa’s Yacht Club as a captivating, architectural landmark of 25,000 square feet visible from afar, with roof that evokes the fluid movement of waves. It’s designed to be sustainable by maximizing natural ventilation and daylight, while also reducing energy consumption. The cooling sea breezes along with the surrounding tropical gardens will cool both the interior and exterior. The club will feature a members’ restaurant and bar, a hub for community events, and open-air terraces.

Meanwhile, Zaha Hadid Architects designed Habacoa’s Nightclub & Casino in undulating forms, as inspired by the movement of water. This composition connects the lounges, bars, and a 5,000-square-foot gaming floor with a variety of covered outdoor spaces on the marina’s harborside.

The two-story nightclub building, described as “virtually transparent” by the developers, features fully glazed walls. There will be two separate lobbies for the casino and night club to provide users with distinct experiences, while also ensuring privacy and security.

Habacoa is projected to open in 2027 and aside from the Yacht Club and Nightclub & Casino, the marina will also be home to a performance venue, a water park, spa, restaurants, and shops. There will also be 250 residences, each offering breathtaking views of the ocean, canal waterways, and marina.

Images courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects