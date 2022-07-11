If you’re one of the lucky few who managed to score the highly coveted coupe from Zagato, then get ready for their next exclusive machine. Just like before, the Italian independent coachbuilding company is only offering five examples of the Mostro Barchetta.

Sadly, those who want one are out of luck, because all already have owners. Nonetheless, let’s check it out. The fact that they’re already delivering the first unit, means development was already underway years ago. The “Mostro” name came about when Sir Stirling Moss billed the Maserati 450S Coupe Zagato as a “monster.”

As you can tell from the form factor, this sexy spyder is a tribute to the carmaker’s motorsport legacy. Buyers can choose between a 4.2-liter Maserati V8 at 414 bhp or a 3.0-liter Maserati V6 at 621 bhp. Zagato then pairs it with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The latter is sourced from the Trident emblem’s MC20. The Mostro Barchetta is a two-seater that comes with a wraparound windscreen. Roll bars are mounted just behind the seats. Come to think of it, the vehicle does resemble a boat in one way or another.

The long nose allows Zagato to mount the engine within a carbon “MonoCell” chassis and allows them to push it further back. This results in a 50:50 weight distribution that enhances the handling and driving dynamics of the Mostro Barchetta.

The rear-wheel-drive roadster sports AP racing calipers: four for the rear and six for the front. Both ends come with double-wishbone suspension systems and adjustable shock absorbers. Overall, the Mostro Barchetta weighs only 2,646 lbs.

Images courtesy of Zagato