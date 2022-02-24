Now, this is something you don’t see every day! In fact, many think it is a mechanical chimera of sorts that shouldn’t have been made. Nevertheless, the Z-Triton 2.0 exists and is apparently ready to hit the market soon. What this odd contraption brings to the table is quirky versatility that just might lead to a lot of fun.

The Z-Triton 2.0 is exactly what we get when you cross a trike, a boat, and a camper. As silly as it looks, the combo actually works as advertised. This makes it a fascinating option for nomads who want a go-anywhere ride. Based on the original 2020 prototype, it receives tweaks and essential upgrades.

As noted earlier, the machine works on both land and water. Plus, it will function as a mobile shelter when you need one. Not only can the Z-Triton 2.0 now accommodate more than one person — thanks to its wider beam – its motorized capabilities also boast improvements.

The pedals are still there if you want a workout, but the beefed-up electric powertrain is likewise ready to take over. Comfort and ergonomics are a huge improvement here. The Z-Triton 2.0 is outfitted with a rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, a seven-gear internal hub, an adjustable seat, and a 1,000W motor.

For propulsion in boat mode, a 1,150W motor runs the propeller. Lithium-ion battery packs supply power and can recharge from the solar panels on the roof of the cabin. For sustainability, it uses organic fiberglass and 3D-printed bioplastics. The eco-friendly Z-Triton 2.0 will ship fully assembled, but a modular DIY kit might be available at a later time.

Images courtesy of Zeltini