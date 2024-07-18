The Polydrops P21 offers both efficiency and looks with its clever design. It comes in a futuristic silhouette and built to comfortably house a family of four during offroad ventures.

This camping trailer features an angular facade with a wedge-shaped front. It boasts a lightweight rugged and rustproof aluminum frame. It may be on the larger size for EV use. But it has less EV impact than the traditional teardrop trailer. This is thanks to the spoiler topped on its boat tail.

This addition, along with the fitted Timbren independent suspension system, makes the Polydrops P21 incredibly aerodynamic. It easily cuts through the air making it less of a towing burden. Subsequently, also improving gas mileage or EV range and minimizes the need for a recharge.

As for its interior, it boasts six feet of stand-able height and lengthy enough to accommodate modern amenities at 21 feet. Expansive windows bring in natural lighting while finishes come in warm tones to make the interior feel cozy. The main sleeping accommodation comes in the form of a queen-sized bed in the rear. This area is also convertible into a lounge or working space.

Meanwhile, the front wedge doubles as a storage deck or as area for the kids’ bed. The Polydrops P21 offers customization to fit your off road essentials. A kitchen equipped with a refrigerator can be added, as well as a convertible shower and Porta Potti.

The Polydrops P21 comes equipped with an all-electric system as standard and draws power from built-in 1300W solar panels. It also has a heat pump system, an A/C, and is fully insulated for all-season use.

Images courtesy of Polydrops