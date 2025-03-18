Ever since EVs became mainstream there is this ongoing competition when it comes to performance. Almost every other month, another startup makes a bold claim about its upcoming machine. The constant announcements make it seem like nothing but aggressive marketing, yet there are some that might be up to snuff. The latest is the Speedster/Roadster by Longbow Motors.

There is no question that this lean, mean, and green machine exudes an aggressive profile. Its sleek fastback silhouette alludes to a high-performance yet emission-free powertrain underneath all the aerodynamic elements. The Speedster is your typical barchetta, which ditches any form of cover for a purely open-air driving experience.

If exposure to the elements is the last thing you want from an EV meant for exhilarating enjoyment behind the wheel, pick the Roadster. This is Longbow Motors’ variant that protects you and a passenger with its hardtop. From what the manufacturer indicates, both models are at par when it comes to acceleration, weight, and range.

The company is allocating only 150 examples each for the Speedster and Roadster. The former is slightly lighter at 1,973 lbs. over the latter’s 2,193 lbs. Meanwhile, the two can reportedly accelerate from zero to 62 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

Lastly, mileage shows the coupe can travel five miles longer at 280 miles on a full charge. Longbow Motors is building the chassis of the Speedster and Roadster out of aluminum with composite panels to keep weight in control.

“Speed, agility and safety are inseparable — each shaped by the artistry of lightweight engineering. With its pioneering lightweight technologies, Longbow introduces an entirely new species: the Featherweight Electric Vehicle {FEV},” Longbow Motors describes the Speedster and Roadster.

Images courtesy of Longbow Motors