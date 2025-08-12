The P3N tool from London-based design team YSMART elevates the humble writing instrument into a highly versatile and robust everyday carry essential that does more than write. It also gets you out of sticky situations thanks to a super tough ceramic tip.

This tool packs both style and function in an uber compact shell that’s virtually indestructible. It offers lightweight strength, durability, and resilience with high corrosion resistance thanks to its aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fiber construction.

The P3N tool can effortlessly handle almost anything thrown its way, be it in the office or outdoors. Yet, it’s portable and light enough to just tag along with you in your pocket or keyring. It clocks in at just 1.96″ long and weighs 10g, making it a great everyday carry sidekick.

It can even easily go unnoticed or mistaken for something else other than a pen because of its elegant silhouette. But a magnetic quick-release cap reveals a ceramic pen discreetly hidden inside that delivers crisp and clean lines. The pen tip glides effortlessly across the page with consistent ink flow, making it a joy to use.

Moreover, the P3N tool not only writes. It also serves as a scraper, a prying tool, package opener, and glass breaker. It’s a pocket-sized tactical pen boasting a ceramic tip rated at 9.5 on the Mohs hardness scale. It’s just below the diamond rating, making it incredibly tough and resistant to wear.

Conveniently, this tool allows replaceable ink cartridges for long-term utility. It’s a great investment that saves you from having to buy several pens. Plus, the P3N tool comes in two design options including to match your preference including GeoGreen Twist and Midnight Matrix.

Images courtesy of YSMART