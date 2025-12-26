Not all everyday carry tools aren’t as portable as advertised. Some aren’t pocket-friendly, others are hefty. Whereas some pendant-sized tools end up as mere accessories. MeTool packs functinality into the pendant-sized EDC with the Dark Fire 2.0.

The team took design inspiration from its predecessor, the Dark Fire 1.0, and upgraded its features while retaining its compact size. The outcome is a pendant tool that elegantly hangs in there, but springs into action when needed.

Its precision-machined rotary quick-release structure ensures fast and intuitive access every time. Just a smooth twist away to detach and retwist to attach. Moreover, the Dark Fire 2.0 features tritium slots in its matte bead-blasted tough GR5 titanium shell.

However, instead of an exposed glass tube for the vial as in the original, it now has a titanium hollow window that shields it, while still allowing light to pass through with a cleaner glow. Likewise, the tube rests in a floating shock-absorbing mount featuring dual rubber end-balls and an internal O-ring for added protection from bumps and drops. It also makes replacing the glow tubes easy: insert, twist, done.

Speaking of tools, Dark Fire 2.0 has an eternal pen tip and a 4 mm bit storage cavity. It can hold a Phillips screw, or a flathead, Torx, or a hex bit. Meanwhile, at its base is a magnetic bit socket that transforms the pen tip into a micro-driver.

The magnetic core secures the bit in place with a firm, centered grip, ensuring a stable and efficient workflow. Dark Fire 2.0 also has a pry tip at the top that is strong enough to open boxes, pull out staples or nails, and break glass.

Images courtesy of MeTool