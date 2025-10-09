Have you guys noticed something peculiar about BMW these days? It seems the illustrious German marque is busy with everything else except for cars. We have collaborative projects such as the Tyde Open foiling vessel and the ECM Big Coffee Boxer espresso machine. Its latest venture is the BMW x SipaBoards — an electric stand-up paddleboard (e-SUP).

Design-wise, it resembles a typical SUP but with a nifty extra within its X-woven drop-stitch woven core. It also boasts a self-inflating system, which means we get to spend more time out on the water. The automotive manufacturer is partnering with a Slovenian firm with years of experience in the field.

The timing of this announcement is a bit odd since it’s already fall. Nonetheless, it means enthusiasts have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with their new BMW x SipaBoards before next summer. From a build quality perspective, this e-SUP uses premium materials that are likewise extremely durable.

On paper, we have an electric propulsion system with two 90 Wh batteries, good for approximately 1-3.5 hours of action. If you’re willing to wait, another version with two 180 Wh batteries is dropping around the spring of 2026. Expect this one to last between three to seven hours on a full charge. Expect to reach speeds of up to 4 knots.

Of course, there’s always the traditional option. Pick up the included carbon fiber paddle and cruise at a leisurely pace. Bluetooth connectivity not only controls the BMW x SipaBoards propulsion, but also doubles as a safety feature. If you happen to drop the paddle in the water, it emits a signal to turn off the motors.

Images courtesy of BMW/SipaBoards