4MYTU provides a stylish solution to some of the most common luggage problems like uncooperative wheels, sticky zippers, and more. Their Bigger Tank Carry-On offers not just expandable storage space. It also boasts a multifunctional handle that holds your drink, phone, extra bags, and jacket.

This innovative polycarbonate suitcase glides smoothly and quietly on 360° SkateSilent wheels even with up to 200kg of weight or on rough road. Forget the stressful maneuvers or having to drag it behind you when running at the airport. Dual bearings enhance stability and reduce noise by 20% and it has a soft PU surface for easy wipe-clean maintenance.

Moreover, the Bigger Tank Carry-On is perfect for week-long trips with its expandable storage capacity. Just unzip from the side to get up to 35% more room for clothes or other travel essentials. Plus, it has quick access front pocket for your laptop and other most-used travel gear.

Unlike common suitcase design that opens clamshell style, this here features a one-sided top-opening for deeper storage and easier access. It’s ideal when searching through your suitcase in tight spaces. Conveniently, its revolutionary telescopic handle keeps your hands free to do other stuff especially while walking. It has a built-in holder for a bottle, tumbler, or cup and a hook for a bag or jacket. The handle has five adjustable heights.

Moreover, the Bigger Tank Carry-On has a power bank slot inside for on-the-go charging of your devices via the built-in exterior USB port. Then TSA-approved locks make airport security checks a breeze and an added side handle lets you lift the suitcase with ease while navigating tight spaces sideways.

Images courtesy of 4MYTU