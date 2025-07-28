Corelite is for those seeking modular functionality in their everyday carry like the humble pen. More than a writing instrument, it packs other essential tools designed for adventurers, DIY enthusiasts, fixers, and creators, while keeping a compact and lightweight form.

This isn’t TiMate’s first venture into crafting multi-tools made with titanium and each time the team never fails to impress. This new release is no different. It offers plenty of functional surprises seamlessly integrated into its minimalist, lightweight, and sleek frame. It looks no different from a regular metal pen, but it’s modular construction makes it a valuable everyday carry.

CoreLite packs six utility tools in a compact size measuring merely 5.82″ long and weighing just 72g. It has a replaceable graphic alloy eternal pen that delivers clean and smudge-free lines in any weather and on any surface, even underwater. The pen tip has a lifespan equivalent to that of 100 wooden pencils.

Moreover, this multi-tool pen has a flashlight module offering Strobe, Low (30 lumens), and High (120 lumens) brightness. It has a magnetic tail cap to attach the flashlight to any metal surface and a bi-directional clip for different light angles. The flashlight runs on a replaceable USB-C rechargeable battery cell that takes 40 minutes for a full charge.

Corelite also has a replaceable high-carbon steel blade that can effortlessly slice, carve, or cut. Its quick-release design offers seamless, tool-free blade replacement. Additionally, there’s a pry bar, a nail puller shaped like a notched groove at the tip, and an ultra-hard ceramic tip for a glass breaker. Built from aerospace-Gr5 titanium, this pen offers structural integrity and durability that can last for many years. It’s IPX-8 rated waterproof for full protection from water submersions, making it an ideal tactical tool.

Images courtesy of TiMate