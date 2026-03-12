IKEA built its empire on modular and flat-pack-furniture. But recent releases from the Swedish retailer—speakers, wireless chargers, lamps— prove it’s come out of its comfort zone. While not its first foray into outdoor cooking tools, the quiet launch of the Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill still surprised long-standing fans because of its price point.

The grill comes with an $80 price tag, making it the brand’s most affordable offer yet in the category. To put it into perspective, IKEA released the GRILLSKÄR Charcoal barbecue some years back and it costs three times more.

The Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill is part of the larger Soluppgang Collection of outdoor cooking tools inspired by Japanese urban-outdoor aesthetic and Nordic “friluftsliv,” which translates to “open-air living.” The collection includes a $4 spork (spoon/fork), a $40 picnic blanket, a $25 folding stool, and a $60 folding table.

The Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill serves as the centerpiece of the collection. IKEA says the design is for charcoal fuel. But its heavy-duty cast iron build, pre-treated with vegetable soybean oil, suggests that it can handle firewood as fuel too.

While others of its kind in the market used stainless steel, IKEA says the choice of material “helps spread the heat evenly throughout the grill.” It also features vents that provide adequate airflow to light up a fire and for temperature control.

While compact at 17″ long and 8″ wide, the Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill isn’t designed to replace your gas-powered cooker at home. It’s best for camping, picnics, and other outdoor adventures. It also comes with handles for easy transport and has feet to elevate it from the ground. Just expect it to be on the hefty side given its all-cast iron construction.

Images courtesy of IKEA